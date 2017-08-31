The Big Business Of Youth Sports | On Point

Once upon a time, American kids went out for Little League and school sports and, once in a while, a hometown hero went on to college sports glory, maybe even the pros. These days, a new model has widely moved in. Private club sports – with families paying big money and kids traveling all over – are huge. Children as young as five and six getting ranked and shuttled around the country. A lot of dreams and egos, talent and dollars taking over. Up next On Point: when kids’ sports go, kind of, pro. --Tom Ashbrook.