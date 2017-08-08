Home winemaking spreads across California | The Sacramento Bee

On a hot Saturday morning in Granite Bay, aspiring winemakers clustered around Thad Rodgers as he shared wisdom from his five years making wine.

Other groups at the Sacramento Home Winemakers’ annual Winemaking 101 gathering discussed strains of yeast or watched the paddles spin on a machine that removes stems and crushes grapes.

Read more here: http://www.sacbee.com/food-drink/article164267072.html#storylink=cpy

