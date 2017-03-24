Who was the first African American sports superstar? Ask any boxing fan and they might tell you it was Jack Johnson, a fierce fighter who terrorized opponents on his way to becoming the first black heavyweight champion in 1908. However, 100 years before “The Galveston Giant,” there was Bill Richmond: a former slave who used both his brains and brawn to revolutionize both the sport and public perception of African Americans in general.
The 19th-Century Black Sports Superstar You've Never Heard Of - History in the Headlines
Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded on Fri Mar 24, 2017 4:54 PM
keyboard shortcuts: V vote up article J next comment K previous comment