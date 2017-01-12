Parkour recognised as official sport in Britain by UK Sports Councils - ITV News

Parkour has been officially recognised as a sport in the UK - the first country to do so.Developed in France throughout the 1980s and 1990s, Parkour UK - also known as free-running - was established in Britain in 2009, and applied for official recognition in 2013.With approval having been granted by the UK Sports Councils, Parkour UK could now apply for national lottery funding and grants to promote the sport to be taught and promoted in schools across the country.