The French Grand Prix, one of the seven races to feature in the inaugural Formula One season in 1950, is set to return to the 2018 calendar after a 10-year absence.

A five-year deal, which will see F1 return to the Paul Ricard circuit, near Marseille in the south of France, was announced by Christian Estrosi, president of the Regional Council of Provence-Alpes-Cote d'Azur, Monday.