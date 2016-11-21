Sports Illustrated unveils contenders for 2016 Sportsperson of the Year

2016 proved to be an equally remarkable year, with gold medal-winning performances at the Rio Olympics, drought-breaking championships in two cities and spectacular individual efforts. Below are the 12 leading contenders for 2016 Sportsperson of the Year. Sports Illustrated's editors will make its (very tough) selection next month, but we want our readers to have their say. Cast your vote for the person or team you think is the most worthy selection for Sportsperson of the Year.