Newsvine

barrysmithnp74

barrysmithnp74 does not belong to any Nations, yet.

About Articles: 0 Seeds: 17 Comments: 0 Since: Oct 2016

The Craft Beer Guide to Richmond: 6 Places to Find Great Beer in this New Beer Hub :: Drink :: Lists :: Paste

Current Status: Untrusted (25)
Seeded by barrysmithnp74 View Original Article: pastemaga
Seeded on Wed Oct 19, 2016 5:36 PM
Discuss:

For a city so rich in history and tradition, it’s not so surprising Richmond, Virginia remained in the dark ages during the early stages of the craft beer movement. However, one bill quickly changed that. In the summer of 2012, a law passed in Richmond allowing breweries to finally serve customers pints in their tasting room, instead of the measly samples they had become accustomed to.

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor